SWP Branch Meeting: After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule?

Add to Calendar 25-07-2019 19:00 25-07-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule? West End Community Centre, Mackworth Rd (next to Britannia Mill), DE22 3BL SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links