Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule?

Wednesday 24 Jul 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Church at Carrs Lane
Carrs Ln
Birmingham
B4 7SX
Event information
Wednesday 24 Jul 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 24-07-2019 19:00 24-07-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule? The Church at Carrs Lane, Carrs Ln, B4 7SX SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Birmingham
The Church at Carrs Lane
Carrs Ln
Birmingham
B4 7SX
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.