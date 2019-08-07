Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Rebellions, disobedience and arrests - What is the role of the police?

Wednesday 7 Aug 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Floor 2, Commercial Union House
39 Pilgrim St
Newcastle upon Tyne
NE1 6QE
Event information
Wednesday 7 Aug 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 07-08-2019 19:00 07-08-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Rebellions, disobedience and arrests - What is the role of the police? Floor 2, Commercial Union House, 39 Pilgrim St, NE1 6QE SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Newcastle
Floor 2, Commercial Union House
39 Pilgrim St
Newcastle upon Tyne
NE1 6QE
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.