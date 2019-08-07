Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

50 years since Stonewall - why do LGBT+ people still face violence?

Wednesday 7 Aug 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

International Community Centre
61b Mansfield Rd
Nottingham
NG1 3FN
Wednesday 7 Aug 2019 7:00pm
