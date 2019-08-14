Socialist Worker
(Screening) The left case against the EU - Costas Lapavitsas and Alex Callinicos

Wednesday 14 Aug 2019 7:30pm

Tap and Spile
94 Falsgrave Rd
Scarborough
YO12 5AZ
