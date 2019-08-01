After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule?
Thursday 1 Aug 2019 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Exeter peace shop
31 New Bridge St
EXeter
EX4 3AH
Event information
Thursday 1 Aug 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
01-08-2019 19:0001-08-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule? The Exeter peace shop, 31 New Bridge St, EX4 3AH SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ