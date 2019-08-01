Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule?

Thursday 1 Aug 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Exeter peace shop
31 New Bridge St
EXeter
EX4 3AH
Event information
Thursday 1 Aug 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 01-08-2019 19:00 01-08-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the leadership election - How can we end Tory rule? The Exeter peace shop, 31 New Bridge St, EX4 3AH SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Exeter
The Exeter peace shop
31 New Bridge St
EXeter
EX4 3AH
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.