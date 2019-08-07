The Peterloo Massacre - The fight for democracy and freedom
Wednesday 7 Aug 2019 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Weavers Community Forum
10 Shacklewell St
London
E2 7EG
Event information
Wednesday 7 Aug 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
07-08-2019 19:3007-08-2019 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The Peterloo Massacre - The fight for democracy and freedom Weavers Community Forum, 10 Shacklewell St, E2 7EG SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ