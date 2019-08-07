SWP Branch Meeting: 60 years on from the revolution - Where is Cuba going?

Add to Calendar 07-08-2019 19:30 07-08-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 60 years on from the revolution - Where is Cuba going? St John Vianney Church Hall, 386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd), N15 3QH SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links