SWP Branch Meeting: Trump and Imperialism - Could he start a war with Iran?

Add to Calendar 08-08-2019 19:00 08-08-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Trump and Imperialism - Could he start a war with Iran? Chesterfield Library, New Beetwell St, S40 1QN SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links