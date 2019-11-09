Marxism in Scotland 2019: Ideas to Change the World

Themes include:

Independence & the break-up of the British state • Resisting racism, fascism & the far right • System change not climate change • #MeToo: challenging sexism and the system • Palestine, revolution in North Africa & imperialism

This one-day event will bring together fighters for change to discuss a world in turmoil.

The deepest crisis since the 1930s and a wholesale attack on working class living standards has polarised societies across the globe. The far right is on the rise, feeding off of the racist scapegoating of our rulers who want to distract from their own crimes. This underpins Boris Johnson's strategy to regain votes from racist Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.

The climate crisis is accelerating. Extreme weather events are more common and are a key driver of migration globally. Capitalism has no solutions.

In Britain opposition to the wealthy enriching themselves at our expense has seen movements for change develop around Scottish independence, and in support of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

Marxism in Scotland will discuss how to stop the rise of the far right. It will debate Palestine, antisemitism and anti-Zionism, as well as how to break up the British state and win independence.

It will ask if capitalism will destroy the planet or can the sort of action we've seen around the Extinction Rebellion occupations and youth strikes combat climate change?

These questions and more will be part of the discussions at this year’s event. We need ideas that help us understand the world and strategies that can change it. Come along and join the debates.

