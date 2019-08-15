SWP Branch Meeting: From the Nakba to the Great March of Return - how can Palestine be free?

Add to Calendar 15-08-2019 19:00 15-08-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: From the Nakba to the Great March of Return - how can Palestine be free? Room 302, The Civic, Hanson St, S70 2HZ SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links