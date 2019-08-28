Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Why the working class is the most revolutionary class

Wednesday 28 Aug 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Dundee Voluntary Action
10 Constitution Rd
Dundee
DD1 1LL
Event information
Wednesday 28 Aug 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 28-08-2019 19:30 28-08-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Why the working class is the most revolutionary class Dundee Voluntary Action, 10 Constitution Rd, DD1 1LL SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Dundee
Dundee Voluntary Action
10 Constitution Rd
Dundee
DD1 1LL
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.