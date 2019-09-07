Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Going beyond the binary - Marxism, gender and trans politics

Saturday 7 Sep 2019 1:30pm

- movement event

Colliton Club
Colliton Park
Dorchester
DT1 1XJ
(opposite County Hall)
Event information
Saturday 7 Sep 2019 1:30pm
Dorset Socialists
