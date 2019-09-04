SWP Branch Meeting: Scottish Independence - What do we say about class and nation?

Add to Calendar 04-09-2019 19:30 04-09-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Scottish Independence - What do we say about class and nation? Vauxhall Centre, Johnson Place, NR2 2SA SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links