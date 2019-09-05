Stop Climate Breakdown - Build the Global Strike #S20

<p> <a href='https://scontent-lhr3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/67416276_2400505866893173_4871158539105599488_n.jpg?_nc_cat=106&_nc_oc=AQlRpZm8bYpCUrYxmyMAoyaBg_FNl-Xwn_VpduBXozJtbGs45WDFvWaHs3UxtR75whM&_nc_ht=scontent-lhr3-1.xx&oh=a8e7bcd79a42b32d73070003a301cf64&oe=5E0EB67E' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent-lhr3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/67416276_2400505866893173_4871158539105599488_n.jpg?_nc_cat=106&_nc_oc=AQlRpZm8bYpCUrYxmyMAoyaBg_FNl-Xwn_VpduBXozJtbGs45WDFvWaHs3UxtR75whM&_nc_ht=scontent-lhr3-1.xx&oh=a8e7bcd79a42b32d73070003a301cf64&oe=5E0EB67E' /></a></p> <p><span>Public meeting to promote the 20th September Climate Strike.<br /> <br /> <span>Confirmed speakers include: George Monbiot, writer and environmental and political activist,<br /> <span>Ian Hodson, National President of the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU),<br /> <span>Suzanne Jeffery, Campaign Against Climate Change, and one of the authors of the recent book “System Change Not Climate Change” .<br /> <span>Keith Hamilton, South Central Postal branch of CWU.<br /> <br /> <br /> <span>Hosted by:<br /> <span>Oxford Extinction Rebellion Trade Union Group, Extinction Rebellion Oxford, Oxfordshire UNISON Health, DWP Oxon & Bucks PCS union.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/2247628208691950/'>Facebook event</a></p>

