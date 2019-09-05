Socialist Worker
Stop Climate Breakdown - Build the Global Strike #S20

Thursday 5 Sep 2019 7:00pm

- movement event

With George Monbiot, Ian Hodson (BFAWU President), Suzanne Jeffery (Campaign against Climate Change), Keith Hamilton (CWU South Central)

Oxford Town Hall
St Aldate's
Oxford
OX1 1BX

 

Public meeting to promote the 20th September Climate Strike.

Confirmed speakers include: George Monbiot, writer and environmental and political activist,
Ian Hodson, National President of the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU),
Suzanne Jeffery, Campaign Against Climate Change, and one of the authors of the recent book “System Change Not Climate Change” .
Keith Hamilton, South Central Postal branch of CWU.


Hosted by:
Oxford Extinction Rebellion Trade Union Group, Extinction Rebellion Oxford, Oxfordshire UNISON Health, DWP Oxon & Bucks PCS union.

Facebook event

Event information
