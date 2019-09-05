Brazil under Bolsonaro - reaction and resistance one year on

Nearly one year ago Brazil elected Bolsonaro as its president. He alongside Trump in the US and Modi in India represent a far right and reactionary response to the ongoing economic and political crisis emerging from the crash of of 2008/9. He has attacked the rights of workers across the country and its education system as well. He has backed the destruction of much of the Amazon and is in league with the illegal deforestation of huge areas with devastating impacts on the whole world as well as its indigenous population.

However he has been met with huge protests and strikes and is not having everything his own way.So for example a report from a few days ago says the the following

"Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets of 211 cities on August 13 to protest far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s austerity cuts and privatization plans for the public university system. It was the third in series of national education strikes, dubbed “the Education Tsunamis,” organized by national students unions together with teachers unions affiliated with the Central Ùnica de Trabalhadores (Unified Workers Central/CUT)—the second-largest labor union confederation in the Americas."

Bristol SWP are hosting this meeting where we will hear from Brazilian women activists living Bristol among others to learn from the struggle in Brazil. Come along.