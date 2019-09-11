SWP Branch Meeting: Racism today and lessons from the Anti Nazi League

Add to Calendar 11-09-2019 19:30 11-09-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Racism today and lessons from the Anti Nazi League Somerstown Community Centre, River's St, PO5 4EZ SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links