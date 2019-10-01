Dump the racist Boris Johnson - Defend EU migrants

In his first statement as prime minister, Boris Johnson gave “unequivocally our guarantee to the 3.2 million EU nationals now living and working among us … that, under this government, they will have the absolute certainty for the right to live and remain”. In less than a day, the prime minister’s spokesperson rushed to clarify that this did not mean new legislation would be proposed. Instead Johnson would maintain the EU Settlement Scheme. As campaigners have pointed out, the current scheme implies that migrants who fail to apply will lose their legal status and residency rights. Figures suggest at least 2 million EU nationals have not applied for settled status yet. In order to be given settled status, migrants have to prove they have lived in the UK for at least five years. To make matters worse, the Home Office has brought forward the deadline for applications from 30 June 2021 to 31 December 2020. This is the perfect recipe for a repetition of the Windrush generation scandal. Join us for a discussion as to how we challenge the racism coming from Johnson's government (which is likely to get worse in a forthcoming general election) and to defend the rights of all EU nationals under any kind of Brexit.

Event information

Tuesday 1 Oct 2019 7:30pm

London: Haringey

Wightman Road Mosque

375 Wightman Rd

Hornsey

London

N8 0NA

