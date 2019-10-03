Does Marx matter today?

Karl Marx was born over two hundred years ago, yet his ideas still hold resonance to this day. Capitalism is undoubtedly in crisis, with the very existence of the planet threatened by runaway climate change.

The divide between rich and poor is wider than ever, oppression and exploitation blight people's lives rise and economists warn that another financial crash is imminent.

But was Marx right about the causes of this crisis, and what does Marxism have to say about how we change the world?

