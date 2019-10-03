Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Does Marx matter today?

Thursday 3 Oct 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

YHA
14 Narrow Quay
Bristol
BS1 4QA
Karl Marx was born over two hundred years ago, yet his ideas still hold resonance to this day. Capitalism is undoubtedly in crisis, with the very existence of the planet threatened by runaway climate change.

The divide between rich and poor is wider than ever, oppression and exploitation blight people's lives rise and economists warn that another financial crash is imminent.

But was Marx right about the causes of this crisis, and what does Marxism have to say about how we change the world?

All welcome

[Facebook event]

Event information
Thursday 3 Oct 2019 7:30pm
