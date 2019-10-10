Stop the Hostile Environment for migrants and refugees
Thursday 10 Oct 2019 7:30pm
Stand Up To Racism
Lecture Theatre G7
10-11 Pavilion Parade
University of Brighton
Brighton
BN2 0JY
