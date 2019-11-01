Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Defend the rights of migrants

Friday 1 Nov 2019 6:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

Khalili Lecture Theatre
(SOAS main Building)
Torrington Sq
London
WC1H

SPEAKERS:

- Lowkey, rapper and activist

- Moyra Samuels, Justice 4 Grenfell

- Myriam Kane, former member of NUS National Executive Committee and active member of the Goldsmiths Anti-Racist Occupation

plus speakers from UCU and Stand Up TO Racism

 

- The rights of EU Citizens are threatened by Johnson's right wing vision of Brexit.

- The Windrush scandal exposed the institutional racism at the heart of the British state, yet deportations have continued against the Windrush generation

- There has been a significant rise in Islamaphobia and anti-semitism

- Far right groups are growing across Europe.

With the rise in racism and the far right internationally, campuses everywhere have become a battleground. From the appearance of Generation Identity stickers in different universities (including SOAS), to the attempts to legitimize reactionary ideals in academia. SOAS is still engaged in a campaign to sack the Professor Gunnar Beck, who currently stands a Member of the European Parliament for the AfD, a far right party in Germany. This is especially appalling when considering the increased victimization of black staff in universities, such as the case of David Muritu.

All of this characterizes the hostile environment, deflecting blame and hate towards minorities, from the Windrush generation to EU nationals and refugees.

This event is part of a national tour hosted by the University and College Union and Stand Up To Racism, with this event being co-hosted by SOAS Unison and SOAS Students Union.

Join us to discuss how we can combat the rise in racism, both on our campuses and in our communities, and build a movement that will take on the racists on the streets and the institutional racism that remains.

