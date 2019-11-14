SWP Branch Meeting: Booklaunch: Hold the Line - Echoes of the Peekskill Riots

Add to Calendar 14-11-2019 19:00 14-11-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Booklaunch: Hold the Line - Echoes of the Peekskill Riots Oxford Town Hall, St Aldate's, OX1 1BX SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links