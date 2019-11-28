Jeremy Corbyn, the election and the fight for socialism
Thursday 28 Nov 2019 7:30pm
SWP Public Meeting
Castle Street Methodist Church
Castle St
Cambridge
CB3 0AH
Event information
Thursday 28 Nov 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
28-11-2019 19:3028-11-2019 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: Jeremy Corbyn, the election and the fight for socialism Castle Street Methodist Church, Castle St, CB3 0AH SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ