SWP Public Meeting: Jeremy Corbyn, the election and the fight for socialism

Add to Calendar 28-11-2019 19:30 28-11-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Jeremy Corbyn, the election and the fight for socialism Castle Street Methodist Church, Castle St, CB3 0AH SWP Public Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links