SWP Branch Meeting: The politics of pollution - can our cities ever be clean?

Add to Calendar 27-11-2019 19:00 27-11-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The politics of pollution - can our cities ever be clean? The Exeter peace shop, 31 New Bridge St, EX4 3AH SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links