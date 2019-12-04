Jeremy Corbyn, the election and the fight for socialism
Wednesday 4 Dec 2019 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
The Church at Carrs Lane
Carrs Ln
Birmingham
B4 7SX
Event information
Wednesday 4 Dec 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
04-12-2019 19:0004-12-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: Jeremy Corbyn, the election and the fight for socialism The Church at Carrs Lane, Carrs Ln, B4 7SX SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ