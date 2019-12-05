Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Jeremy Corbyn, the election and the fight for socialism

Thursday 5 Dec 2019 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Friends Meeting House
Meeting House Lane
Lancaster
LA1 1TX
Event information
Thursday 5 Dec 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 05-12-2019 19:00 05-12-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Jeremy Corbyn, the election and the fight for socialism Friends Meeting House, Meeting House Lane, LA1 1TX SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Lancaster and Morecambe
Friends Meeting House
Meeting House Lane
Lancaster
LA1 1TX
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.