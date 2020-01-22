SWP Branch Meeting: Australia to Jakarta - What's the behind the climate crisis?

Add to Calendar 22-01-2020 19:30 22-01-2020 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Australia to Jakarta - What's the behind the climate crisis? Weavers Community Forum, 10 Shacklewell St, E2 7EG SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links