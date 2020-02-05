Australia to Jakarta - What's the behind the climate crisis?
Wednesday 5 Feb 2020 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Friends Meeting House
22 School Ln
Liverpool
L1 3BT
Event information
Wednesday 5 Feb 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
05-02-2020 19:0005-02-2020 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Australia to Jakarta - What's the behind the climate crisis? Friends Meeting House, 22 School Ln, L1 3BT SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ