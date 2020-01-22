After the election - how can we fight for socialism
Wednesday 22 Jan 2020 7:15pm
SWP Public Meeting
St. Peter's Café
4 Exchange St
Wolverhampton
WV1 1TS
Event information
Wednesday 22 Jan 2020 7:15pm
Add to Calendar
22-01-2020 19:1522-01-2020 21:15Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: After the election - how can we fight for socialism St. Peter's Café, 4 Exchange St, WV1 1TS SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
