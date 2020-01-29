Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Australia to Jakarta - What's the behind the climate crisis?

Wednesday 29 Jan 2020 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Sea Horse Hotel
4 Fawcett St
York
YO10 4AH
Event information
Wednesday 29 Jan 2020 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 29-01-2020 19:30 29-01-2020 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Australia to Jakarta - What's the behind the climate crisis? Sea Horse Hotel, 4 Fawcett St, YO10 4AH SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
York
Sea Horse Hotel
4 Fawcett St
York
YO10 4AH
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.