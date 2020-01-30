Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Australia to Jakarta - What's the behind the climate crisis?

Thursday 30 Jan 2020 7:15pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Light House
Suite 16, Chubb Bldg
Fryer St
Wolverhampton
WV1 1HT
Event information
Thursday 30 Jan 2020 7:15pm
Wolverhampton and Walsall
