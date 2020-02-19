Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles
Wednesday 19 Feb 2020 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
Friends Meeting House
22 School Ln
Liverpool
L1 3BT
Event information
Wednesday 19 Feb 2020 7:00pm
