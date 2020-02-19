Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles

Wednesday 19 Feb 2020 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Friends Meeting House
22 School Ln
Liverpool
L1 3BT
Event information
Wednesday 19 Feb 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 19-02-2020 19:00 19-02-2020 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles Friends Meeting House, 22 School Ln, L1 3BT SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Liverpool
Friends Meeting House
22 School Ln
Liverpool
L1 3BT
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.