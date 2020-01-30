Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles
Thursday 30 Jan 2020 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
Flamingos Coffee House
Central Arcade
Leeds
LS1 6DX
Event information
Thursday 30 Jan 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
30-01-2020 19:0030-01-2020 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles Flamingos Coffee House, Central Arcade, LS1 6DX SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ