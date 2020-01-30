Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

French Revolution to Peterloo - The working class in South Yorkshire

Thursday 30 Jan 2020 6:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Room 302, The Civic
Hanson St
Barnsley
S70 2HZ
Event information
Thursday 30 Jan 2020 6:30pm
