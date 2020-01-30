French Revolution to Peterloo - The working class in South Yorkshire
Thursday 30 Jan 2020 6:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Room 302, The Civic
Hanson St
Barnsley
S70 2HZ
Event information
Thursday 30 Jan 2020 6:30pm
Add to Calendar
30-01-2020 18:3030-01-2020 20:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: French Revolution to Peterloo - The working class in South Yorkshire Room 302, The Civic, Hanson St, S70 2HZ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ