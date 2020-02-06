Australia to Jakarta - What's behind the climate crisis?
Thursday 6 Feb 2020 6:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Room 302, The Civic
Hanson St
Barnsley
S70 2HZ
Event information
Thursday 6 Feb 2020 6:30pm
Add to Calendar
06-02-2020 18:3006-02-2020 20:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Australia to Jakarta - What's behind the climate crisis? Room 302, The Civic, Hanson St, S70 2HZ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ