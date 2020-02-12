Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles
Wednesday 12 Feb 2020 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Elysium Gallery & Bar
210 High St
Swansea
SA1 1PE
