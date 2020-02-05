Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Australia to Jakarta - What's behind the climate crisis?

Wednesday 5 Feb 2020 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Golden Cross
8 Hay Ln
Coventry
CV1 5RF
Event information
Wednesday 5 Feb 2020 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 05-02-2020 19:30 05-02-2020 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Australia to Jakarta - What's behind the climate crisis? The Golden Cross, 8 Hay Ln, CV1 5RF SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Coventry
The Golden Cross
8 Hay Ln
Coventry
CV1 5RF
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.