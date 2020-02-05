Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles

Wednesday 5 Feb 2020 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

West Bromwich Town Hall
High Street
West Bromwich
B70 8DT
Event information
Wednesday 5 Feb 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 05-02-2020 19:00 05-02-2020 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles West Bromwich Town Hall, High Street, B70 8DT SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Birmingham & Black Country
West Bromwich Town Hall
High Street
West Bromwich
B70 8DT
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.