Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Too many people? - Climate change and the myth of overpopulation

Thursday 30 Jan 2020 6:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Room JG3003
Penrhyn Road Campus
Kingston University
Kingston-Upon-Thames
KT1 2EE
Event information
Thursday 30 Jan 2020 6:00pm
Add to Calendar 30-01-2020 18:00 30-01-2020 20:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Too many people? - Climate change and the myth of overpopulation Room JG3003, Penrhyn Road Campus, KT1 2EE SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Kingston
Room JG3003
Penrhyn Road Campus
Kingston University
Kingston-Upon-Thames
KT1 2EE
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.