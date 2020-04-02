Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Working Class Heroes - Rosa Luxemburg and the German Revolution

Thursday 2 Apr 2020 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Restore Building
Manzil Way,
Oxford
OX4 1YH
Event information
Thursday 2 Apr 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 02-04-2020 19:00 02-04-2020 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Working Class Heroes - Rosa Luxemburg and the German Revolution Restore Building, Manzil Way,, OX4 1YH SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Oxford
Restore Building
Manzil Way,
Oxford
OX4 1YH
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.