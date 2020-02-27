Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles

Thursday 27 Feb 2020 6:30pm

- movement event

M2 University of Brighton
58-67 Grand Parade
Brighton
BN2 0JY

Book launch with Laura Miles, author of 'Transgender Resistance: Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation

Trans rights and trans lives have come under increasingly vicious ideological attack in recent times, from the 'bathroom wars' and Donald trump's anti-trans edicts in the United States, to attacks on the proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act in Britain.

Transgender Resistance brings together key strands of opposition to these attacks - on the streets, in communities, in workplaces and in unions. It adresses the roots of transphobia and the history of gender transgression.

It highlights trans peoples' fight for the freedom to live authentic lives and explains why that fight deserves unconditional solidarity in all sections of the left.

Event information
Thursday 27 Feb 2020 6:30pm
Add to Calendar 27-02-2020 18:30 27-02-2020 20:30 Europe/London - movement event: Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles <p><a href='https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/5a5cc36edc2b4adde1e6c6a9/1579620124967-HHO2FW3CQN24X6HWZK5C/ke17ZwdGBToddI8pDm48kM6GeJUFY93BSyZutBBjRtdZw-zPPgdn4jUwVcJE1ZvWQUxwkmyExglNqGp0IvTJZUJFbgE-7XRK3dMEBRBhUpxBsGW-W6OmiSmIubqgSOBcE6vHClj-CHXyk7KD2cYXvRo3c14MM6JrUd5vnxJaHDM/83471167_2699802253429552_1625061036048515072_n.jpg?format=750w' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/5a5cc36edc2b4adde1e6c6a9/1579620124967-HHO2FW3CQN24X6HWZK5C/ke17ZwdGBToddI8pDm48kM6GeJUFY93BSyZutBBjRtdZw-zPPgdn4jUwVcJE1ZvWQUxwkmyExglNqGp0IvTJZUJFbgE-7XRK3dMEBRBhUpxBsGW-W6OmiSmIubqgSOBcE6vHClj-CHXyk7KD2cYXvRo3c14MM6JrUd5vnxJaHDM/83471167_2699802253429552_1625061036048515072_n.jpg?format=750w' /></a></p> <div class='g-group l-lg-mar-bot-6 l-md-mar-bot-4' style='background-color:#ffffff; color:#39364f; font-family:&quot;Neue Plak&quot;,-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,Roboto,&quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;,Helvetica,Tahoma,Arial,sans-serif; font-size:0px; letter-spacing:0px; margin:0px 0px 30px; padding:0px'> <div class='g-cell g-cell-10-12 g-cell-md-1-1' style='box-sizing:border-box; display:inline-block; font-size:0.933333rem; letter-spacing:0.5px; line-height:1.25rem; margin:0px; overflow:hidden; padding:0px 15px; vertical-align:top; width:560px'> <div class='has-user-generated-content js-d-read-more js-read-more read-more read-more--expanded read-more--medium-down' data-xd-wired='read-more' dorsal-guid='2fdf560b-a465-6d84-faa7-1159a5547070' style='margin:0px; padding:0px'> <div class='js-xd-read-more-toggle-view read-more__toggle-view' style='margin:0px; overflow-wrap:break-word; overflow:hidden; padding:0px; position:relative'> <div class='js-xd-read-more-contents text-body-medium' data-automation='listing-event-description' style='font-size:0.933333rem; line-height:1.25rem; margin:0px; padding:0px'><strong>Book launch with Laura Miles, author of &#39;Transgender Resistance: Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation</strong> <div class='g-group l-mar-bot-6 l-sm-mar-bot-4' style='background-color:#ffffff; color:#39364f; font-family:&quot;Neue Plak&quot;,-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,Roboto,&quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;,Helvetica,Tahoma,Arial,sans-serif; font-size:0px; letter-spacing:0px; margin:0px 0px 30px; padding:0px'> <div class='g-cell g-cell-10-12 g-cell-md-1-1 structured-content' style='box-sizing:border-box; display:inline-block; font-size:0.933333rem; letter-spacing:0.5px; line-height:1.25rem; margin:0px; overflow:hidden; padding:0px 15px; vertical-align:top; width:560px'> <div class='has-user-generated-content' data-automation='about-this-event-sc' style='margin:0px; padding:0px'> <div class='l-align-left l-mar-vert-6 l-sm-mar-vert-4 structured-content-rich-text structured-content__module text-body-medium' style='font-size:0.933333rem; line-height:1.25rem; margin:30px 0px; padding:0px; text-rendering:optimizelegibility'> <p><span>Trans rights and trans lives have come under increasingly vicious ideological attack in recent times, from the &#39;bathroom wars&#39; and Donald trump&#39;s anti-trans edicts in the United States, to attacks on the proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act in Britain.</span></p> <p><span>Transgender Resistance brings together key strands of opposition to these attacks - on the streets, in communities, in workplaces and in unions. It adresses the roots of transphobia and the history of gender transgression.</span></p> <p><span>It highlights trans peoples&#39; fight for the freedom to live authentic lives and explains why that fight deserves unconditional solidarity in all sections of the left.</span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> M2 University of Brighton, 58-67 Grand Parade, BN2 0JY - movement event DD/MM/YYYY
Brighton & Hove
M2 University of Brighton
58-67 Grand Parade
Brighton
BN2 0JY
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.