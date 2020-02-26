Too many people? - Climate change and the myth of overpopulation
Wednesday 26 Feb 2020 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Central Baptist Church Hall
Devonshire Rd
Southampton
SO15 2GY
Event information
Wednesday 26 Feb 2020 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
26-02-2020 19:3026-02-2020 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Too many people? - Climate change and the myth of overpopulation Central Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Rd, SO15 2GY SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ