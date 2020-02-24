Too many people? - Climate change and the myth of overpopulation
Monday 24 Feb 2020 6:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Snug
Ma Cameron's
6-8 Little Belmont St
Aberdeen
AB10 1JG
Event information
Monday 24 Feb 2020 6:00pm
Add to Calendar
24-02-2020 18:0024-02-2020 20:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Too many people? - Climate change and the myth of overpopulation The Snug, Ma Cameron's, AB10 1JG SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ