Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles

Thursday 12 Mar 2020 7:30pm

Nucleus Arts Centre (Conference Room)
272 High St
Chatham
Chatham
ME4 4BP
Kent
