Assembly against Racism- with founder of Rock against Racism

Come to this "Assembly against Racism" Boris Johnson and the Tory government are on a racist offensive- attacking EU residents, Deporting people to Jamaica and blaming immigrants for the housing and poverty crisis. They want to divide us. We are not going to stand for this! As part of our side coming together Black and White united to drive the racists back we are holding this assembly. Speeches of course! But also music and film from the anti racist movements of today and the past. Speakers will include : Roger Huddle - one of the 2 founders of the historic "Rock against Racism" movement which helped drive out the National Front in the 1970's. Moyra Samuels - Grenfell Campaigner and anti racist activist. More to be announced!

Wednesday 11 Mar 2020 7:00pm

Bristol

Kuumba Centre

20 Hepburn Road

Bristol

BS28

