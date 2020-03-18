There will be a coach travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow for the Glasgow UN Anti-Racism Day: March Against Racist Johnson. The coach leaves Waterloo Place in Edinburgh at 9.30am sharp on Sat March 21st. The coach is sponsored by the Educational Institute of Scotland Union. Please private message Stand up to Racism - Scotland Facebook page or email sutredin@gmail to reserve a seat. Priority will be given to EIS Union members. Tickets are free.

In the the run-up to the Glasgow UN Anti-Racism Day: March Against Racist Johnson , join us in this public meeting to discuss how we can unite together to stop the rise of racism and the far-right across Europe. Speakers from different European countries will discuss the challenges we face and what is being organised to counter the rise of racism and fascism. Speakers to be announced.

Event information

Wednesday 18 Mar 2020 7:00pm

Add to Calendar 18-03-2020 19:00 18-03-2020 21:00 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: Stopping the far-right in Europe and challenging racism <p><a href='https://scontent-lhr8-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/88434841_1135583590114144_7530015029320482816_n.jpg?_nc_cat=109&_nc_sid=b386c4&_nc_ohc=3oevlZSQf_8AX_2kYWD&_nc_ht=scontent-lhr8-1.xx&oh=ed4c0e7f6f919aa843184ef1dbf7ac04&oe=5E999C60' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent-lhr8-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/88434841_1135583590114144_7530015029320482816_n.jpg?_nc_cat=109&_nc_sid=b386c4&_nc_ohc=3oevlZSQf_8AX_2kYWD&_nc_ht=scontent-lhr8-1.xx&oh=ed4c0e7f6f919aa843184ef1dbf7ac04&oe=5E999C60' /></a></p> <p>'Stopping the far-right in Europe and challenging racism!' - Public meeting hosted by Stand up to Racism Edinburgh</p> <div> <p>Room G.02, 50 George Sq, University of Edinburgh - Wed 18th March</p> <div> <p> </p> <div> <p>In the the run-up to the <a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1015960255413276/'>Glasgow UN Anti-Racism Day: March Against Racist Johnson</a>, join us in this public meeting to discuss how we can unite together to stop the rise of racism and the far-right across Europe. Speakers from different European countries will discuss the challenges we face and what is being organised to counter the rise of racism and fascism. Speakers to be announced.</p> <div> <p>There will be a coach travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow for the Glasgow UN Anti-Racism Day: March Against Racist Johnson. The coach leaves Waterloo Place in Edinburgh at 9.30am sharp on Sat March 21st. The coach is sponsored by the Educational Institute of Scotland Union. Please private message Stand up to Racism - Scotland Facebook page or email sutredin@gmail to reserve a seat. Priority will be given to EIS Union members. Tickets are free.</p> <p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/131918818209833/'>Facebook event</a></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> G05 The University of Edinburgh, 50 George Square, EH8 9JU Stand Up To Racism

Edinburgh

G05 The University of Edinburgh

50 George Square

Edinburgh

EH8 9JU

Share this event

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Pinterest

Share on Google+