Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles
Friday 27 Mar 2020 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
The Merchant's House
7-9 Fye Bridge St
Norwich
NR3 1LJ
Event information
Friday 27 Mar 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
27-03-2020 19:0027-03-2020 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles The Merchant's House, 7-9 Fye Bridge St, NR3 1LJ SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ