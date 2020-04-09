Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

700 anniversary of declaration of Arbroath - the myths of Scottish nationalism

Thursday 9 Apr 2020 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 810-400-6058

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 9 Apr 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 09-04-2020 19:00 09-04-2020 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 700 anniversary of declaration of Arbroath - the myths of Scottish nationalism Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Scotland
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.