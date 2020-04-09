700 anniversary of declaration of Arbroath - the myths of Scottish nationalism
Thursday 9 Apr 2020 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
With ZOOM meeting ID: 810-400-6058
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 9 Apr 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
09-04-2020 19:0009-04-2020 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: 700 anniversary of declaration of Arbroath - the myths of Scottish nationalism Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ