WWII to coronavirus - why we're not 'all in it together'.
Wednesday 15 Apr 2020 8:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
With ZOOM meeting ID: 352-891-2411
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 15 Apr 2020 8:00pm
Add to Calendar
15-04-2020 20:0015-04-2020 22:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: WWII to coronavirus - why we're not 'all in it together'. Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ