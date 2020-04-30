Booklaunch: 'Transgender Resistance, Socialism and the Fight for Trans Liberation' with Author Laura Miles
Thursday 30 Apr 2020 5:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
With ZOOM meeting ID: 681-800-4408 | Password: 967537
